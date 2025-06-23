Red Sox's Alex Cora Sends Message To Rafael Devers During Postgame
The Boston Red Sox suffered a 9-5 defeat to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, dropping the rubber match of a three-game series at Oracle Park.
The loss marked the end of an emotionally charged weekend, as the Red Sox faced their former franchise player, Rafael Devers, just days after his stunning trade to the Giants.
The series carried an undercurrent of tension. Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed during Sunday's postgame interview that he and Devers did not speak during the weekend series.
However, Cora had nothing but positive vibes to send his former player through the press.
“At one point, we’ll catch up," Cora said of Devers, per Boston Globe's Tim Healey. "But happy for him. We’re very proud of him. Shoot, he is a tough friggin’ matchup. He’s a tough matchup. ... We wish him nothing but the best.”
The comments showed nothing but class from Cora.
The game itself was a defensive debacle for the Red Sox, who committed two errors that led to five unearned runs for the Giants. Lucas Giolito delivered a solid six innings, but Boston’s fielding miscues proved costly.
A third-inning collision between third baseman Nate Eaton and left-fielder Jarren Duran on a pop-up gifted the Giants a 2-1 lead, and further defensive lapses allowed San Francisco to pull away. Cora lamented his team's defense, saying, "The whole weekend was kind of sloppy in that department," per Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr.
Devers went 2-for-12 with a home run over the series, including a quiet 0-for-5 performance in Friday’s 7-5 Boston win. Despite the series loss, Boston’s recent hot streak—winning seven of their last nine games—keeps them at 40-39, a half-game out of an American League Wild Card spot.
The weekend hinted at the Red Sox’s challenge moving forward in 2025 without Devers’ potent bat. Emerging stars like Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony are now tasked with filling the void.
