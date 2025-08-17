Red Sox Rookie Star To Undergo Surgery, Cutting Third Straight Season Short
Marcelo Mayer's rookie season with the Boston Red Sox has officially come to an end.
Mayer last played on July 23, when he exited a game with the Philadelphia Phillies early due to a right wrist injury. The issue centered on his TFCC (triangular fibrocartilage complex), a structure of ligaments and tendons on the outside of the wrist that acts as a stabilizer and a cushion against impact.
Initially, Mayer hoped to avoid surgery, getting an anti-inflammatory injection earlier this month to try and minimize the discomfort. But often, when surgery is on the table, it winds up becoming a necessity.
Alex Cora says Marcelo Mayer's season is over
On Sunday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told the media that Mayer will undergo season-ending surgery. According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, the 22-year-old is expected to have a three-month recovery, and should be ready for spring training.
In 44 big-league games, Mayer slashed .228/.272/.402, good for an OPS+ of 85, and clubbed four home runs. He impressed on defense most of all, taking over third base seamlessly when Alex Bregman got hurt despite limited experience there in the minors. He was expected to play a lot more second base when Bregman returned, but of course, he suffered an injury of his own.
A first-round pick in 2021, Mayer has now failed to play 100 games in any professional season. He had a wrist injury that kept him to 91 games in 2022, a shoulder injury that limited him to 78 games in 2023, then a back issue that only enabled him to play 77 last season.
Is 22 too young to put the "injury-prone" label on someone? Mayer's availability is starting to become a real concern for the Red Sox's future plans, and while he would certainly have been a good candidate for an extension if he stayed healthy this year, it's hard to see that happening now.
The Red Sox have been playing Gold Glove-worthy center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela at second base far more often than they'd like to of late, and now that Mayer is done for the year, it appears they'll have to keep doing so.
All Mayer can do at this point is train his body to the best of his abilities to stay healthy in 2026. But it's a gut-wrenching break for a promising young player, and it will leave the Red Sox searching for answers this winter.
