Red Sox Roster Battle May Have Just Completely Shifted
Things are getting very interesting with the Boston Red Sox right now.
We are nine days away from Opening Day and we still don't know who the team's starting second baseman will be on March 27th. Over the last few days, there has been a lot of buzz about speedster David Hamilton. He has been very steady in camp so far and has been more consistent than both Vaughn Grissom and Kristian Campbell.
Alex Bregman would be an easy fit and would end a lot of discussions, but it seems like he's going to be playing third base. That hasn't been confirmed yet, but he has been playing third base in Spring Training games and hasn't been at second base so it's just the easy assumption.
While this is the case, things may have started to shift on Monday. Boston has two games on the day. The Red Sox rolled out a lineup that very well be the team's starting lineup on Opening Day and interestingly enough had Campbell in the lineup. The Red Sox sent a lineup mainly full of minor leaguers on the road and that lineup featured Hamilton and Grissom.
Campbell got an opportunity with the big league guys on Monday and put on a show. He made a few great plays defensively and finished the day 1-for-3 with a double and also had a walk.
Campbell had arguably the best game of Spring Training for him and manager Alex Cora shared he would be back at second base on Tuesday, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
It seems like the Red Sox want to give Campbell as many chances as possible. Does he have enough time to snatch the job before Opening Day?
