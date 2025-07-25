Red Sox Rumors Growing With 2-Time World Series Champion
If the Boston Red Sox add any pieces this summer, it would make sense to add some pitching before the July 31st trade deadline passes.
That has been the talk of Boston over the last few weeks. A handful of guys have been linked to the Red Sox and one name that has now popped up a few times is two-time World Series champion Charlie Morton of the Baltimore Orioles. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe is the latest to mention the former All-Star as a fit for Boston.
"Rental options such as Orioles starters Zach Eflin and Charlie Morton, and Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen, are reasonable targets for a Sox club that needs to be open-minded about rotation upgrades," Speier said. "Relievers? You bet. Justin Slaten is at the beginning of a throwing program with no timetable to return. Greg Weissert, who is tied for ninth in the big leagues with 48 appearances, has gone from a lockdown contributor to a pitcher who looks like he’s on fumes (charged with four of the five Red Sox blown saves since the beginning of June, with three strikeouts in his last 10 2/3 innings)."
Morton is a guy who has been around the block. He's 41 years old and is in his 18th big league season. He has had plenty of success throughout his career, but would he move the needle now? With Tanner Houck on the Injured List and Hunter Dobbins also injured, any starter could help right now. Could Morton be that guy?