Red Sox Newcomer Takes Big Step Forward in Quest to Win Rotation Spot

There's only so much one can accomplish in a single spring training start, but Monday was a big one for the Boston Red Sox's Johan Oviedo.

Widely considered the favorite to win the No. 5 starter role coming into camp, Oviedo had a rough first start last week, when he threw 18 balls to just 15 strikes in a three-walk performance against the Minnesota Twins.

On Monday, Oviedo completely flipped the script with a barrage of strikes, and to the extent it was possible with three weeks to go, made the loudest argument he could for himself to maintain control over that No. 5 starter job.

Oviedo shows out against Boston's division rival

Sep 28, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Facing a lineup of some of the Toronto Blue Jays' regulars, Oviedo worked three scoreless innings on Monday, racking up four strikeouts and five whiffs. He gave up two hits, and most importantly, threw 25 of his 31 pitches for strikes.

Oviedo's velocity was just a tick below his regular-season average, which isn't a bad sign at all in early March. His revamped four-seam fastball, which was a completely different pitch in his return from Tommy John surgery last year than it was in 2023, was all over the zone and still generated just one hard-hit ball.

This was a big day for Oviedo, as the Red Sox are not short on other options to take over a spot in the rotation if he were to falter. In particular, 23-year-old Connelly Early has looked impressive early in spring training after dominating during his debut last September.

But the Red Sox wouldn't have given up their top outfield prospect, power-hitting righty slugger Jhostynxon Garcia, in the trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates if they didn't have high hopes for Oviedo this year. They also only have the tall righty under contract for two years, so it's not like he's a project they'll be careful to take their time with.

We'll have a few more data points before the regular season arrives, but right now, it's looking good for Oviedo to lay claim to that final spot in the rotation.