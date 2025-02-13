Red Sox's $120 Million Alex Bregman Signing Has One Clear Loser, Says Insider
Nearly everyone associated with the Boston Red Sox will be happy to see Alex Bregman wearing red and navy at spring training soon. But for a few players, Bregman's arrival could spell trouble.
Bregman and the Red Sox are reportedly in agreement on a three-year, $120 million deal that includes opt-outs after years one and two. He greatly improves the Red Sox's outlook in the American League this season, and the short-term contract helps Boston stay flexible in the long haul.
Playing time is tough to come by in Major League Baseball, and it's even tougher to keep. Now that Bregman is slated for a full-time role at second base, the player the Red Sox once hoped would be their long-term starter at that position now looks to be on the outside looking in.
That player is Vaughn Grissom, who arrived in Boston just over a year ago in the infamous Chris Sale trade. While Sale went on to win the Cy Young Award with the Atlanta Braves, Grissom spent much of the year injured and struggled during his brief opportunity at the major league level.
In the wake of the Bregman deal, MassLive insider discussed the implications for Grissom, who has to be considered the biggest loser of the deal of anyone on the Red Sox roster.
"Grissom is perhaps the player who lost out the most Wednesday," Cotillo wrote. "After a lost debut season in Boston in 2024, he came into camp heavier and more motivated to prove himself to the Red Sox. That audition might be over before it truly started."
"Grissom, at 24 and with major league success in his past, isn’t a lost cause. But with the Red Sox making him focus on second base, it’s clear he’s not in a good spot on the organizational depth chart."
It's not only Bregman's presence that spells trouble for Grissom. The imminent arrival of top prospect Kristian Campbell, who rocketed through three levels of the minor leagues last season to become a top-10 prospect in all of baseball, was already threatening Grissom's chances at sticking around.
Whether his immediate future is in the majors or in Triple-A, Grissom can put his best foot forward by proving last season's offensive struggles were a thing of the past. "If you hit, you don't sit" is a phrase commonly used in baseball, and Grissom has to live that motto going into 2025.
