Red Sox Outright Disappointing Hurler In Much-Needed 40-Man Roster Move
While there won't be any big-name free-agent signings for at least a few weeks, it's a critical time of year for the Boston Red Sox to manage their 40-man roster.
Forty may sound like a big number, but the reality is that teams can't protect all the players they want to keep at this point. Boston has some interesting prospects it stands to lose in the Rule 5 Draft, and of course, they hope to make some splashes on the open market.
All of that context made it perfectly reasonable to see right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell lose his spot on the 40-man roster, which became official on Thursday.
Isaiah Campbell gone from 40-man
According to the transactions log on his roster page, Campbell was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester. That means for now, he's still in the organization, but is no longer taking up a 40-man spot.
Campbell had no minor-league options remaining, so the Red Sox would have had to pass him through waivers in the spring to keep him in the organization. But he pitched so poorly this year at the major league level that Boston is likely alright with losing him, however that might play out.
In six games for the Red Sox this year, Campbell allowed six earned runs across 7 2/3 innings, including 13 hits surrendered. He memorably couldn't lock down a five-run lead at the end of an August game against the Miami Marlins, forcing Boston's closer, Aroldis Chapman, to come into the game and wrecking the bullpen plans for the next day.
All told, Campbell has an 11.30 ERA in 14 major league appearances with the Red Sox since coming over in a trade with the Seattle Mariners before last season. He was traded for third baseman Luis Urías, who hasn't done much of anything in the majors since the deal, either.
Being outrighted is often the first step toward a player leaving an organization, so while it's possible he doesn't have the contractual right to do so, it will be worth keeping an eye out for Campbell potentially electing free agency.
