Red Sox's $90 Million Slugger Taking Major Step Toward MLB Return
The Boston Red Sox traded their primary designated hitter for the 2025 season last week. Now, their primary DH from 2024 might be nearing his return.
Masataka Yoshida played through a shoulder injury most of last season, and it turned out he needed labrum surgery in September. His rehab has been a grueling one, particularly when it comes to throwing, and because Rafael Devers was in the DH slot all year, the Red Sox wanted him to be able to play the outfield upon his eventual return.
Devers is gone now, which changes the calculus. Even if Yoshida's long-term future with the team is still up in the air, there's a path to DH at-bats now. It's fair to say Yoshida could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Devers trade if he returns soon.
To that end, manager Alex Cora gave a major update on Monday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., before the Red Sox opened their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.
"There's a good chance he'll go on a rehab assignment next week," Cora said, per WEEI on X. "Just to push him a little bit harder with the throwing, training-wise."
"We'll see how he responds, but we believe that he's over the hump already. We'll see how he responds, but now, it's kind of like push him, a little more work, more throws, all that stuff."
The 31-year-old Yoshida has slashed .285/.343/.433 in 248 games over his first two seasons. Those aren't amazing stats for a DH or a subpar defensive left fielder, but they make him an above-average major league hitter. And at times, he's carried the Boston offense for a week or two.
Yoshida is in year three of a five-year, $90 million contract that everyone around baseball agrees is underwater. To trade him, they'd have to eat some of the money, which may not be the ideal scenario, but could be the best way to give all their other position players long-term opportunities.
Whether they want him around long-term or to try and unload him at the trade deadline, Yoshida coming back opens up lots of pathways for the Red Sox. It's not certain how long this rehab stint will need to be, but it's a major step in the right direction.
