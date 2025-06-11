Red Sox's AL Rival 'Would Love' To Trade For Wilyer Abreu, Per MLB Insider
Now that Roman Anthony is in the majors, the Boston Red Sox have a decision to make soon.
Right fielder Wilyer Abreu went on the injured list to make room for Abreu, but when he returns, which could be within 10 days, Boston has to take playing time away from a starting outfielder, whether it's Abreu, Jarren Duran, or Ceddanne Rafaela.
It would be such a shame for any of the three to lose their role with the Red Sox, because all have shown star potential, but the reality is that one has to. Anthony is going to get everyday reps, and there's no sense in sending him back to Triple-A unless he has a long, concerning slump.
Meanwhile, it appears one of the Red Sox's American League rivals has a particular fondness for Abreu.
On Tuesday, insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic named Abreu as one of the top potential trade targets for the Cleveland Guardians, and strongly hinted that the 25-year-old is high on Cleveland's radar.
"The Guardians would love to pry Abreu from the Red Sox with the argument that he’s blocking Anthony, the game’s best prospect, but it appears Boston believes there is a scenario where there’s room for both,"
Abreu has cooled down after his hot start, but he's still slashing .245/.341/.471 on the season with 13 home runs and six defensive runs saved in right. He's proving to be streaky once again after an up-and-down rookie season, but a team like the Guardians would gladly sign up for the peaks and valleys.
Boston has to decide where Abreu stands now that Anthony has arrived, and the decision may change depending on how the 21-year-old holds up in right field over the next week. It's a nerve-wracking situation that feels more fluid than ever.
In summation, don't expect to see Abreu in a Guardians uniform by the end of the season, but also don't be shocked if it happens.
