Red Sox's Alex Bregman Achieves Career First Before Birth Of Second Child
When the Boston Red Sox needed the offense to get going in the worst way, they turned to newcomer Alex Bregman.
The Red Sox were reeling, but Bregman delivered a 5-for-5 night with two home runs to lift Boston to a 7-4 win. And it was well-timed, as Bregman won't be available to the Red Sox in the series finale.
Bregman is headed to the paternity list as his wife, Reagan, gives birth to the couple's second child on Wednesday. The third baseman expects to rejoin the team when they begin their series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on Friday.
Each of the five hits were crucial to the Boston win. His single in the first drove home the Red Sox's first run, his double made it a 6-1 game in the fourth, and his second solo home run gave Boston some breathing room at 7-2.
More importantly, perhaps, it was Bregman's first five-hit game in over 1,100 games in the big leagues. The 31-year-old wasn't certain of the last time he'd accomplished the feat.
“I don’t know. Maybe high school,” Bregman said, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo. “It felt good. Been at four a few times. But it felt good. More importantly, it felt good to win.”
Manager Alex Cora, the biggest Bregman believer out there, was happy to see the Red Sox slugger have a big day before his departure.
“He has a few things in the upcoming days family-wise,” Cora said, per Cotillo. “To have a great day like this is kind of the beginning of a great week for him.”
Nick Sogard, a 27-year-old utility infielder who played 31 games for the Red Sox last season, will take Bregman's spot on the active roster.
