8-Time All-Star Would’ve Approved Red Sox Blockbuster Trade: Insider
The Boston Red Sox were looking to make a big move all offseason to add a slugger to the middle of the lineup.
Boston recently struck gold with a three-year deal with Alex Bregman in free agency. The Red Sox got their guy but he wasn’t the only one Boston was interested in.
St. Louis Cardinals eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado was the other slugger who was mostly linked to Boston. A trade didn’t happen, obviously, as the Red Sox decided to sign Bregman.
There were a lot of rumors about Arenado throughout the offseason, but he wasn’t traded and is still with St. Louis. The Athletic’s Katie Woo released a column on Friday in which she covered all the inner workings of the Arenado trade rumors.
One thing she confirmed is that Arenado would’ve approved a trade to the Red Sox if it was offered to him.
"To help (John Mozeliak’s) search, Arenado presented him with a list of five teams that he would consider waiving his no-trade clause for," Woo said. "According to multiple league sources, that list named the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Houston Astros as possible destinations. Arenado also said he would be willing to move to first base, or at least play third base less frequently if it would lead to a trade...
"For the next two months, things remained in gridlock. Bregman’s free agency decision was not close to resolution. The Yankees never followed up past the initial inquiry, instead trading for closer Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger and signing Paul Goldschmidt. Additional teams continued to check in on Arenado, including the Seattle Mariners, but according to league sources, Arenado saw the Red Sox as the best remaining fit."
Boston was on Arenado's initial list of approved teams, according to Woo. Arenado is an eight-time All-Star and potential future Hall of Famer. While this is the case, the Red Sox focused on Bregman.
