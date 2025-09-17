Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Bregman Gets Early Free Agency Prediction From MLB Insider

Will the Red Sox keep their veteran All-Star?

Jackson Roberts

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Alex Bregman is at the center of attention for the Boston Red Sox these days, for every possible reason.

Bregman's first season in Boston has been a huge success on the whole, but for the last month, he's been mired in a slump. That came at the worst possible time, as Boston lost Wilyer Abreu, then Roman Anthony to the injured list in the middle of a tight playoff race.

Not only is Bregman under pressure to carry the Red Sox to the playoffs for the first time since 2021, but he's trying to finish strong to retain all the leverage he's worked so hard to create for himself on the open market this winter.

Insider predicts Bregman's free agency

Alex Bregman
Sep 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) hits a home run against the New York Yankees during fifth inning inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Earlier in September, ESPN's Jeff Passan created a mini firestorm by half-reporting, half-using common sense to say Bregman would opt out this winter and pursue a longer deal than the three-year, $120 million contract the Red Sox gave him in February.

On Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided said he thought it was always obvious that Bregman would opt out (it has been, although this long slump is creating just the tiniest doubt). But the insider also predicted that at the end of the process, Bregman would be back in a Red Sox uniform.

"I was really surprised how much the report took off that Bregman was set to opt out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. Isn’t that obvious?" Murray wrote.

"Bregman has had a great season in Boston. He’s loved by his teammates and by everyone within the organization... He’s going to have a TON of teams after him this winter, the Red Sox included, and I ultimately expect him to stay in Boston."

Any Scott Boras client is likely to be a headache to re-sign. But nearly every prediction or report seems to point back to Bregman re-signing with the Red Sox -- which would only make it more difficult to stomach if he leaves, naturally.

The dollars will come if Bregman rights the ship for the last 11 games and does his part to slug the Red Sox into October.

