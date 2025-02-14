Red Sox 25-Year-Old 'Shut Down' But Already Making Progress
It's the first week of Spring Training so unsurprisingly there are little pieces of rust to work off or even some soreness.
The Boston Red Sox began its march to the 2025 Major League Baseball season with pitchers and catchers officially reporting to Spring Training on Wednesday. There's been plenty of players in Fort Myers since before then, but it was the official start to Spring Training.
It's an exciting time to be a Red Sox fan. Boston has a very good team on paper and should be able to compete for a playoff spot this season. Over the course of the spring, there will be a lot of focus on injuries and prospects as the team attempts to get to Opening Day healthy and with the best roster possible.
One person who will be worth watching over the next few days is 25-year-old starter Brayan Bello. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared that he was "shut down" earlier in the week due to soreness but already is back to throwing.
"Brayan Bello was shut down earlier in the week for a couple days because of shoulder soreness but (Red Sox manager Alex Cora) said it’s nothing to be alarmed about and he’s back throwing," Smith said.
This doesn't seem like anything to worry about at this point for the Red Sox. But, if his soreness returns and gets worse throughout the spring, then it would be more worrisome. It's the first week, it's not too shocking that there's some soreness.
