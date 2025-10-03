Red Sox's Alex Bregman Gives Short Free Agency Answer With Opt-Out Looming
Eight months ago, Alex Bregman had never worn a Boston Red Sox cap. Now, he may have already taken his last swing in their uniform.
The Red Sox's season came crashing down on Thursday night in a 4-0 defeat to the hated New York Yankees, who finally avenged their playoff losses to Boston in 2004, 2018, and 2021. They also beat Bregman for the first time, after his Houston Astros took them down in 2017, 2019, and 2022.
Emotions were still pretty fresh for Bregman and the entire Red Sox team, but the question also had to be asked: does the 31-year-old envision himself staying in Boston another year?
Bregman brushes off questions on opt-out
With two years, $80 million left on the agreement he signed with the Red Sox in February, Bregman now has to decide whether to opt out of his contract and hit free agency. Two months ago, it would have been a slam-dunk decision to do so. His season-ending slump, however, creates the slightest bit of doubt.
Bregman made it clear after the loss, though, that he wasn't ready to start discussing the decision publicly.
"Of course," Bregman said, when asked if he could envision himself staying in the Red Sox's clubhouse for the long haul (via NESN). "I'm not even thinking about that at all right now. I'm thinking about the game that just happened."
When pressed for more information about the timetable to make the decision on opting out, Bregman still wasn't giving anything away.
"I'm going to think about this game and the guys in the room," Bregman said, "and start my offseason and get after it. Become a better baseball player."
If there was one slightly revealing thing Bregman said during his media availability, it was, "It was an honor to wear this jersey." But it would be unwise at this point to read too far into that, especially at the end of a slightly winding answer.
Now a three-time All-Star, Bregman was terrific for the Red Sox in April and May, but a quad injury cost him six weeks of games before the break. He came back strong to begin the second half, holding a .933 season OPS on Aug. 22, but dropped off sharply and finished the season with a good-not-great mark of .821.
Bregman also became a key leadership figure in a short amount of time, and his mentorship wore off on just about everyone on the roster. How much the Red Sox front office values those intangibles could be the difference between him staying another half-decade versus him playing in a new uniform next March.
