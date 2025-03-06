Red Sox’s Alex Cora Addresses Alex Bregman-Rafael Devers 3B Debate
The Boston Red Sox obviously have a big decision to make ahead of Opening Day.
We are roughly three weeks away from Opening Day and the club’s biggest current question is who will be playing third base. Barring an injury, either Rafael Devers or Alex Bregman will be manning the position.
Both likely will see time at the spot throughout the 2024 season but the everyday job is up in the air. With Devers not seeing any game action yet, it certainly seems like Bregman has the edge right now, but nothing has been announced at this time.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave the latest update on the debate on Wednesday on MLB Network, though.
"I think there's a lot of decisions that we have to make around (third base), right," Cora said. "Raffy was loud and clear. He's a third baseman and I understand that. I've been with that kid since November 2017. He's a proud individual but one thing about Raffy is that he wants to win. I think that first game in Texas we will do whatever is good for the Boston Red Sox and they are all on board. There's a lot of conversations and we'll see what happens."
The position battle is going to sort itself out. The most important thing is keeping both healthy and in the lineup. If that means moving Devers to designated hitter, so be it. We will find out more in the near future but it still seems up in the air.
