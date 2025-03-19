Red Sox's Alex Bregman Reveals Which Team Boston Beat At Last Second
The Boston Red Sox struck gold in free agency right around the time Spring Training began.
Boston still needed a top-tier right-handed and certainly got one by going out and signing former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman after months of rumors. Bregman is a superstar and was linked to a handful of other teams as well as the Red Sox.
Bregman recently joined "Foul Territory" and shared that he thought he was going to join the Detroit Tigers until the Red Sox swooped in at the last second and won the sweepstakes for him.
"We thought we were going to be in Detroit the entire time honestly," Bregman shared. "At the last second Boston kind of came in
This isn't too shocking. AJ Hinch is the manager of the Tigers and he clearly has a relationship with Bregman as he was the manager of the Astros as well.
It was a long offseason full of plenty of rumors, but luckily things worked out in Boston's favor. Bregman has looked like the star that he is throughout camp so far. He's going to give Boston a much-needed right-handed power bat, Gold Glove-level defense, and plenty of World Series experience in the clubhouse.
Boston said it was going to be aggressive this offseason and it was. Bregman is a guy who could be the difference between being a playoff-caliber team and being a World Series-level franchise. The Red Sox got their guy.
