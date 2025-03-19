Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Bregman Reveals Which Team Boston Beat At Last Second

Boston certainly made the right call bringing Bregman to town

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 17, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman (2) connects with the ball in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman (2) connects with the ball in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images / Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox struck gold in free agency right around the time Spring Training began.

Boston still needed a top-tier right-handed and certainly got one by going out and signing former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman after months of rumors. Bregman is a superstar and was linked to a handful of other teams as well as the Red Sox.

Bregman recently joined "Foul Territory" and shared that he thought he was going to join the Detroit Tigers until the Red Sox swooped in at the last second and won the sweepstakes for him.

"We thought we were going to be in Detroit the entire time honestly," Bregman shared. "At the last second Boston kind of came in

This isn't too shocking. AJ Hinch is the manager of the Tigers and he clearly has a relationship with Bregman as he was the manager of the Astros as well.

It was a long offseason full of plenty of rumors, but luckily things worked out in Boston's favor. Bregman has looked like the star that he is throughout camp so far. He's going to give Boston a much-needed right-handed power bat, Gold Glove-level defense, and plenty of World Series experience in the clubhouse.

Boston said it was going to be aggressive this offseason and it was. Bregman is a guy who could be the difference between being a playoff-caliber team and being a World Series-level franchise. The Red Sox got their guy.

More MLB: Red Sox Phenom Has Unexpected Chance To Avoid Minor League Cut

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News