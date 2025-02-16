Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Bregman Shares Strong Message About Joining Boston

The Red Sox certainly got their guy...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) walks on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) walks on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox unveiled their newest superstar on Sunday morning.

Spring Training is here so the Red Sox are down in Fort Myers, Florida. They held a press conference on Sunday morning to introduce the team's newest All-Star, Alex Bregman. He recently inked a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston and unsurprisingly said all of the right things in his first appearance with the team.

"I've been fortunate enough to be in the playoffs the first eight years of my career and I plan on continuing to do it here," Bregman said in a clip shared by NESN. "I'm a winning player and this is a winning organization. Those players are winning players and winning coaches here. I plan on winning here. After talking to some of the guys over the last two days, I can see that there's something special here."

Boston needed to go out and balance the lineup with a right-handed slugger and did just that by going out and landing Bregman. He's a winning player as he said. He won two World Series titles with the Houston Astros throughout his stretch in that organization.

Now, he will join a Red Sox team that seems to be right on the doorstep of doing something special. Boston has a lot of talent and added Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman to the team just over the last few months. The Red Sox certainly could be the top team in the American League in 2025.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

