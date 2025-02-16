Inside The Red Sox

MLB Writer Proposes Wild Red Sox-Dylan Cease Blockbuster Idea

Should the Red Sox consider another trade?

Oct 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox surely have proven that they aren't afraid of making a big splash right now.

Boston has added Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and Patrick Sandoval over the last few months among a few other minor moves. The American League is wide open heading into the 2025 season and Boston clearly is going for it

Red Sox manager Alex Cora hinted that Boston may not be done adding to the roster yet. It still seems like it would be a little surprising to see another massive move get done, but maybe the Red Sox will surprise us. One player who could be on the trade block is San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease.

Boston's rotation seems to be set, but Kutter Crawford has been dealing with a nagging injury. Could the Red Sox add more pitching? FanSided's Cody Williams suggested a wild trade that would bring Cease to town.

"Red Sox receive: SP Dylan Cease (and) (relief pitcher) Robert Suarez," Williams said. "Padres receive: P Kutter Crawford, OF Wilyer Abreu, OF Miguel Bleis (No. 6 Prospect), SS Dorian Soto (No. 30 prospect). For the Red Sox side of this equation, it's pretty self-explanatory. Cease was the AL Cy Young runner-up in 2022 with Chicago, struggled in 2023 and then was dominant in San Diego in 2024 with a 3.47 ERA in a season that included a no-hitter. Putting him in the rotation with Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito would give Boston starting pitching rivaled perhaps only by the (Los Angeles Dodgers) and (Seattle Mariners) in baseball top-to-bottom."

It's a fun idea, but it would be pretty shocking to see the Red Sox make a move of this nature. Boston already looks like a contender, it may not make sense to give this much up now.

