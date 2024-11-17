Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox $21M Fan-Favorite Advised To Re-Sign With Boston By Insider

The Red Sox have many decisions to make and not a lot of time to do so

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation is under a microscope right now.

Boston is expected to enter the 2024 season with Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito in the starting rotation. The Red Sox are in a much better position than they were in last year and now just need to add a little more.

Could they land a top-tier star like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried? Will they acquire someone through a trade like Garrett Crochet? What about internal options? The Red Sox offered Nick Pivetta the qualifying offer and now he has to decide whether he will accept it.

If he does accept the one-year deal worth just over $21 million, he will return to Boston for the 2025 season. If he doesn't accept, the Red Sox would get some draft compensation.

It's unclear what Pivetta will decide to do, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggested the two sides should reunite.

"Red Sox: (right-handed pitcher) Nick Pivetta," Feinsand said. "Pivetta had a solid season in 2024, posting a 4.14 ERA and 103 ERA+ over 145 2/3 innings for Boston, which extended him a qualifying offer. The 31-year-old posted an above-average ERA+ in three of his four full seasons with the Red Sox, who could look to bring him back to fill a spot in the back end of the rotation."

Pivetta has been with the Red Sox since 2020. He has developed into a fan- avorite, and it would be great to have him back. While that is the case, the Red Sox still should be looking for a top-tier option as well.

