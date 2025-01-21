Red Sox's Alex Cora Cryptic Post Has Fans Wondering If Move Is Coming
The Boston Red Sox clearly need to make a move to add some more firepower to the middle of the lineup.
Boston has been the team most heavily linked to Alex Bregman and he would be an easy fit. Now we are just a few weeks away from Spring Training and Boston fans are chomping at the bit to get any information at all. Plus, it feels like there are a lot of tense feelings toward the team right now so everyone is on guard.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora took to social media on Monday night with a cryptic post which certainly got fans talking. Cora shared a single green check mark emoji with nothing else. What does this mean? Is there a move coming for Boston? Did he just have a good day? Obviously, it's just a single emoji so it's certainly up for interpretation.
The post from Cora can be found here.
Unsurprisingly, the first thing that seemingly came to Boston's mind was free agency and specifically Bregman. If you scroll down the responses to Cora's post, it's full of fan-edited images of Bregman wearing a Red Sox jersey or images of the All-Star with the Houston Astros.
Boston fans want any bit of information badly and just a single check mark clearly can get the conversation rolling. Hopefully, this post is in reference to some sort of grand deal on the way. Or else fans will be even more upset, although Cora didn't say anything about a move in any way.
