Surprise AL Contender Named 'Best Fit' For Alex Bregman Over Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have been tied to arguably the best remaining free agent on the open market but hasn't gotten a deal done.
Boston has been linked to Alex Bregman for a few months at this point and yet he remains on the open market although manager Alex Cora has said over and over how much he loves him. Bregman makes almost too much sense for Boston.
He would fill a hole in the middle of the lineup and also significantly bolster the defense which has been not spoken about enough. The Red Sox's defense has been rough over the last few years and Bregman could help fix it.
While this is the case, MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan had the Detroit Tigers as the "best fit" for Bregman over Boston.
"Alex Bregman, 3B. Best fit: Tigers," Harrigan said. It might seem like the Tigers’ window of contention is just opening after the club made a surprising run to the playoffs in 2024. But with reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal under team control for only two more seasons, Detroit cannot afford to be complacent. Although the Tigers did sign second baseman Gleyber Torres to a one-year deal, they need to do more to improve a lineup that tied for 19th in the Majors in runs scored last season.
"Even looking beyond his previous connection with Detroit manager A.J. Hinch from their time together in Houston, Bregman is a logical fit for a Tigers team with an unsettled hot-corner situation and the payroll flexibility to make a big splash."
Detroit shocked the baseball world in 2024. The Tigers sold at the trade deadline and dealt Jack Flaherty away. While this is the case, the Tigers earned a spot in the playoffs and knocked the Houston Astros out of the postseason.
