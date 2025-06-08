Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Cora Dodged Roman Anthony Question; Promotion Coming?

What's next for Boston?

Patrick McAvoy

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox obviously have the top prospect in the game right now and the buzz is at an all-time high for him.

When will Roman Anthony make the jump to the big leagues? That's the question on the mind's of every Red Sox fan and many in the media across the league. Anthony has been red-hot all season to this point and launched a loud 497-foot home run this weekend.

The homer has been the talk of baseball and unsurprisingly manager Alex Cora was asked about it before Boston took on the New York Yankees on Sunday.

"I cannot answer the question," Cora said as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christoher Smith. “My mind is with the 26 guys we have here. And we’ve got a chance to win a big league series against a rival that is playing good baseball. So we’ll leave it at that. Try to win this game...

"I think it’s fair,” Cora said. “Obviously there’s always conversations not only about him but other players. I’ve been loud and clear about this whenever I get asked on Wednesdays on the radio thing. He’s actually doing an outstanding job. Let’s be honest about that. It’s just a matter of what we’re gonna do, how we’re gonna do it or when we’re gonna do it. And I keep getting the questions and that’s my best answer."

Cora obviously sidestepped the question. That most likely is because he has a lot more on his plate with the guys on the active roster. But, Anthony's time is coming at some point. When will it be?

