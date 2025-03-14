Red Sox's Alex Cora Gives Candid Take On Rafael Devers' Latest 3B Comments
Each passing day feels like a step towards the Boston Red Sox settling the Rafael Devers-third base conundrum, but we still aren't quite there yet.
On Thursday, Devers spoke on camera for the first time in three weeks, and said, in a nutshell, that he would accept whatever role the team decided for him, including designated hitter. It was a stark contrast from the first week of spring training, when he repeatedly declared, "I play third base," when asked about a potential position change.
It doesn't seem as though Devers is all too happy about a possible move to third base. He even reportedly contemplated asking for a trade, per MassLive's Sean McAdam. But the slugger and the team appear to be closer to getting on the same page.
On Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed Devers' comments from the previous afternoon. And though the skipper still wasn't willing to tip his hand on where Devers would play once the season started, he seemed happy with the change in tone from the club's $313.5 million superstar.
“People might say that we didn’t handle this the right way,” Cora said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “People are saying that he was selfish. People have their opinions. We just got to keep going. He was loud and clear. He expects a better season. And he expects this team to be fighting for the World Series. So that’s perfect.”
Devers also said Thursday that at least one private conversation had transpired between him, Cora, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow about the club's plans for him this season. Cora, when asked about the conversation(s), also declined to state specifics.
“The conversations we’re going to keep private,” Cora continued. “I was happy that he was smiling. I think he was very honest with you guys as far as how he felt. He actually said he was sad because of what people thought about him. Like I said, time will help us, conversations will help us. And he’s in a good spot. He’s ready to play.”
Whether he's DHing or playing third base, Devers makes the Red Sox better. So does Alex Bregman, who might be replacing him. It's a delicate situation, but Breslow and Cora wouldn't have fought so hard for Bregman to be in Boston if there wasn't a good reason for him being there.
