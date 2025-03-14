Red Sox's 'Biggest Roster Decision' Could Open Door For 34-Year-Old Journeyman
Time is running out for Boston Red Sox players to plead their case for Opening Day roster spots.
There are just 13 days to go before the Red Sox open their season on the road against the Texas Rangers, but decisions have to be made even sooner. Boston plays an exhibition in Mexico City from Mar. 24-25, so one would expect they cut down the roster by the 23rd at the absolute latest.
An unexpected theme of the spring for the Red Sox has been injuries and illnesses. Three of the six top starting rotation options for Boston will begin the season on the injured list, a virus swept through the clubhouse over the past two weeks, and right fielder Wilyer Abreu has been unable to appear in a game thanks to a gastrointestinal issue.
If Abreu is unable to go by the 27th, the Red Sox will have an opening in their outfield. And a journeyman who didn't appear in a single major league game last season has been doing all he can to make his case to take over that spot.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter named the "biggest roster decision" for all 30 teams before Opening Day. For the Red Sox, he focused on whether or not the club would retain outfielder Trayce Thompson, who has unexpectedly balled out after Boston signed him on Feb. 17, the day position players first reported to camp.
"The Red Sox opened camp with a crowded outfield, but an injury to Wilyer Abreu has created an opportunity for non-roster invitee Trayce Thompson to make the team," Reuter wrote. "Rob Refsnyder is expected to be the primary right fielder while Abreu is sidelined, and his bench spot could go to Thompson, who is 9-for-24 this spring and leads all hitters across baseball with six home runs."
Thompson, 34, last appeared in the majors in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox, posting a .171 batting average and -0.4 rWAR in 36 games. The brother of NBA superstar Klay Thompson, Trayce has never played more than 80 games in a single big-league season.
Sadly, if Thompson does make the team, his window of opportunity might be short. Abreu shouldn't be out long even if he requires an IL stint, and top prospect Roman Anthony, who launched a 110-mile-per-hour home run in the Spring Breakout prospect showcase Thursday night, is lurking.
Sometimes, all a player gets is a week or two to make an impact. If Thompson somehow survives the final round of roster cuts, he'd be wise to keep launching home runs to stick around past mid-April.
More MLB: 'Angry' Rafael Devers Considered Red Sox Trade Request Amid 3B Uncertainty: Report