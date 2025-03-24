Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox’s Alex Cora Gives Definitive Statement On Alex Bregman’s Role

The Red Sox have made some big decisions over the last few days...

Mar 17, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox Alex Bregman (2) connects with the ball in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
Things are starting to become much clearer with the Boston Red Sox.

After weeks of rumors and speculation, it was reported on Sunday night by Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston and Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that 22-year-old phenom Kristian Campbell has been informed that he has made the team’s 26-man big league roster.

"Kristian Campbell has made the Red Sox Opening Day roster as expected," Cotillo said. "He has been informed, per source."

Signs are pointing to Campbell being the team’s starting second baseman. Recently, the team has made it clear that Alex Bregman will be at third base and Rafael Devers will be the designated hitter to at least begin the 2025 campaign. 

Manager Alex Cora made a definitive statement on Bregman’s role on Sunday, per MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam.

"It was a decision we made as a group and a decision that, we decided that over the course of a month or the last two months. This is where we’re going. There’s no explanation," Cora said as transcribed by McAdam. "I think Alex (Bregman) is a good defender. He can play second and he can play third. He’s going to play third for us."

Rumors flowed for weeks and it does seem like they are all going to come true with Campbell, Bregman, and Devers all in the lineup on Opening Day for Boston. Campbell will very likely be at second, Bregman at third, and Devers at DH.

