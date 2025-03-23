Red Sox Insider Reveals When Boston Starter Could Make Debut
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation isn't going to be at full strength when Opening Day gets here on March 27th.
Boston's starting rotation will include Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Tanner Houck, Richard Fitts, and it seems like Sean Newcomb will be in the mix after the team sent Quinn Priester down to the minors on Sunday.
The Red Sox won't have Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito for Opening Day. It sounds like at least Bellow could be back very quickly. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Sunday that the Red Sox are targeting April 11th or right around it for Bello's season debut.
"Righty Brayan Bello (behind due to shoulder soreness) appears on track to make his season debut on or around April 11," Cotillo said. "After going 1 2/3 innings in a minor league game Saturday, Bello is next scheduled to pitch Thursday in a minor league spring game in Fort Myers. From there, Cora said, Bello will likely start twice during Triple-A Worcester’s road trip to Jacksonville, which goes from April 1-6. Assuming Bello is fully built up by the end of that trip, he could start on Boston’s second road trip (Chicago and Tampa)."
If this timeline comes to fruition, that would be phenomenal for Boston. Luckily, the Red Sox are loaded with starter depth right now and it will help in the meantime.
