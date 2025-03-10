Red Sox's Alex Cora Gives Honest Take On 3-Time All-Star Reliever's Struggles
It's never too wise to read into spring training results, but the Boston Red Sox can't be thrilled with what they've seen so far from potential closer Liam Hendriks.
Hendriks, 36, was one of the top relievers in Major League Baseball from 2019 to 2022, making three All-Star appearances, twice winning the Mariano Rivera Award as the American League's best reliever, and striking out 359 batters across 236 innings. But a lot has transpired since the righty was at his peak.
Hendriks survived a non-Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis during the pre-2023 offseason, then underwent Tommy John surgery later that year. He signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Red Sox before the 2024 season, but has still yet to make his regular-season debut.
One of the most well-liked players in the league, Hendriks has the support of nearly every baseball fan, regardless of whether or not they root for the Red Sox. But he hasn't looked much like his old self in spring training so far, allowing 11 hits and six earned runs so far in four innings of work.
The Red Sox gambled on Hendriks and 37-year-old Aroldis Chapman to be important pieces of their bullpen this offseason. And though that gamble may look dicey as of mid-March, Boston manager Alex Cora isn't sounding the panic alarm just yet about Hendriks' rough start.
“I think it’s too early to be worried about that,” Cora said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. “As long as he’s healthy, we’re going to keep running him out there. He hasn’t competed at this level in a while and that’s something that I take into consideration."
“He’s not happy with it. He’s not happy with the results, but from my end it’s trending in the right direction. We’ll see how it plays out.”
According to Abraham, Hendriks' fastball velocity has improved from 91-92 miles per hour at the start of the spring to 94-96 in his most recent outing, on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. But Hendriks allowed a two-run home run to Garrett Cooper in his lone inning of work.
Chapman has also struggled so far this spring, surrendering two earned runs and walking four batters in 3 2/3 innings of work. The other main closer candidate for Boston is second-year righty Justin Slaten, who pitched to a 2.93 ERA in his excellent 2024 debut season.
There are still 17 days to go before the Red Sox open the regular season in Arlington, Tex. But if Hendriks continues to give up home runs for the remainder of the spring, it's hard to see how the team could have much confidence in putting him on the mound during the ninth inning.
