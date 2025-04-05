Red Sox's Alex Cora Had Perfect Reaction To Viral Celebration
The Boston Red Sox broke their new home run celebration for the 2025 campaign on Friday and it is perfect.
Trevor Story launched the first Boston home run at Fenway Park of the season on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals and when he got back to the dugout, his teammates put a helmet on him with Wally The Green Monster's face on it.
Wilyer Abreu clearly wanted to get into the action and followed Story's homer with one of his own so he could toss on the helmet as well. Boston has had some pretty good home run celebrations but this one may be the funniest yet.
After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared his reaction to the helmet in a clip shared by NESN.
"No idea," Cora said when asked if he knew about the helmet. "I promise you I had no idea until I went to get my energy drink when I went down to go to the dugout and I walked into the cage and I saw it and I just closed my eyes and went 'Oh my God, no way.' But, it's all fun and I think we're in the entertainment business and people like it so if they want to do it, they've got the green light."
The Red Sox got to use the Wally helmet twice on Friday and hopefully will have more opportunities on Saturday to do so again.
