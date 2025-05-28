Red Sox's Alex Cora Has 5-Word Comment On Marcelo Mayer's First Big Mistake
Marcelo Mayer has been fantastic for the Boston Red Sox so far. But he's a rookie, and he's bound to slip up from time to time.
Mayer's first noteworthy gaffe at the major league level came on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. After doubling to lead off the fifth inning, he was gunned down by Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick on a shallow flyout by Trevor Story, erasing the Boston threat.
One could argue that Mayer was trying to make something happen for an offense that hadn't yet done anything all night with runners in scoring position. But even if it's not a cardinal sin to make the second out at third base, the 22-year-old was out by a considerable amount.
After the game, manager Alex Cora sounded off on Mayer's decision, saying that while he didn't agree with the move, he supported it.
"It's one of those, we talked about him (Frelick) pre-series. He has a good arm. Obviously, he got behind it. That's one of those that, yeah, a little bit too aggressive," Cora said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.
"But we don't want to take the aggressiveness out of him. There was a dirt ball later on he was a little hesitant about. He got a great read and he stopped. We talked to him, walked him through what we saw and he'll let us know what he saw, then keep getting better at it."
Of course, as the Red Sox went on to lose the game in excruciating fashion, which was almost the most predictable part of the equation, Mayer was the last person anyone could blame. Boston allowed the tying run in the ninth, failed to score with a runner on third and no outs in the 10th, then gave up a walk-off grand slam to Christian Yelich in the 11th.
Mayer won't be perfect as he adjusts to big-league competition. But you'd rather your rookie be "a little bit too aggressive" than overly timid.
