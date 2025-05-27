Red Sox Get Surprise Injury Return Ahead Of Pivotal Brewers Matchup
As they search for solutions to their recent inconsistency, the Boston Red Sox hope the return of a promising rookie makes a difference.
Boston's rotation, which has been wildly inconsistent of late, had a gap on Tuesday because of the team's rainout and subsequent doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend. Game two of the Milwaukee Brewers was listed as "TBD" on the probable pitching charts.
Now, we know the starter, and it's something of a surprise return for Richard Fitts, who had been on the injured list with a pectoral strain since his start against the Chicago White Sox on Apr. 12.
On Tuesday afternoon, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that Fitts was with the team in Milwaukee, the day after manager Alex Cora said he was an option to start the game. Later, Jahmai Webster of NESN confirmed that Fitts was Tuesday night's starter.
Through three starts, the 25-year-old Fitts posted six earned runs allowed (3.18 ERA) and 13 strikeouts in 17 innings. He was on his way to his best outing of the season against the White Sox, throwing five shutout innings before departing in the sixth when he felt the strain occur on one of his deliveries.
Fitts wound up making only one rehab start, which came last Thursday for Double-A Portland. He threw three innings on 38 pitches, so expecting even five innings from him on Tuesday night seems like a best-case scenario.
The Red Sox's bullpen is reasonably well-rested after using only one reliever (Garrett Whitlock) on Monday. They'll probably need to cover five innings between Brennan Bernardino, Justin Wilson, Greg Weissert, Justin Slaten, and Aroldis Chapman.
Fitts entered the year as an exciting depth option for a rotation that had a lot of experience and perceived upside. Now, the Red Sox are counting on him to be a viable third or fourth starter for a team in danger of falling into a hole in the playoff race they can't escape.
Tuesday's game will begin at 7:40 p.m. EST at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Fitts will be opposed by the Brewers' Aaron Civale.
