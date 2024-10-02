Red Sox's Alex Cora Hints Team Will 'Take Care' Of Fans This Winter
The Boston Red Sox have a big offseason ahead of them.
It's disappointing that the club missed the playoffs again, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Boston made progress in 2024 and finished with its best record since 2021 at 81-81. While that won't get them to the playoffs, the Red Sox clearly are on the rise, unlike some other organizations.
The Red Sox will have even more elite talent coming up from the minors that could have an impact on the 2025 season. Plus, the Red Sox do have money to spend if they decide to do so. Boston held its end-of-the-season press conference on Monday, and although the club didn't commit to spending top dollar, it did leave the door open.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora -- who signed an extension with the organization in a surprise move during the season -- also seems very optimistic about the club's future. Cora joined NESN's Tom Caron and the Boston Globe's Alex Speier on the "310 To Left" podcast and said that he expects the front office to "take care" of the fans this winter.
"I think the front office is committed to take care of you," Cora said. "You guys have taken care of us for so many years, it’s about time to take care of you."
Does this mean that the Red Sox are going to splurge on top free agents like Corbin Burnes or Juan Soto? It certainly does give some home. They may be aiming high, but it does sound like the Red Sox are ready to take the next step and build around this young core with top veteran options. Boston may not be in the playoffs this season, but it sounds like changes could be coming. Why else would Cora have committed to a new deal without some assurances?
