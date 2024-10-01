Inside The Red Sox

Yankees Called Possible Option For Beloved Formed Red Sox Slugger

Could New York look to land the former Red Sox star?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 12, 2020; Bronx, New York, United States; A view of the New York Yankees logo and seat number of an empty seat during a simulated game during summer camp workouts at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
One former member of the Boston Red Sox will be looking for a new home this winter, and there clearly will be interest in him.

The Red Sox signed two-time All-Star Justin Turner ahead of the 2023 season, and he was everything the team could've hoped for. He was one of the team's most consistent players and appeared in 146 games. Over that stretch, he slashed .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and a career-high 97 RBIs.

Boston opted not to bring him back, and he spent the 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. Turner impressed again with a .259/.354/.383 slash line in 139 games with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs.

Turner will be a free agent once, and Heavy.com's Matt Musico called the Yankees a possible fit for him this winter.

"Depending on Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s direction at first base, there could be several external options via free agency," Musico said. "New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been floated as an option. It’s probably an unlikely match, especially if the Bombers reel in Soto. Other potential options include Cody Bellinger (if he opts out), Josh Bell, Justin Turner, Rhys Hoskins (if he opts out), and Christian Walker, per MLB Trade Rumors."

Turner is nearing the end of his big league career but wants to return for at least one more season. He has spent plenty of time in the American League East over the last two seasons. Could that trend continue?

Patrick McAvoy
