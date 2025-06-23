Red Sox's Alex Cora, Jarren Duran Sound Off On Ejections In Giants Finale
Sunday's series finale between the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants turned ugly in more ways than one.
First, the Red Sox coughed up the game. They allowed five unearned runs, and Romy González's dropped line drive in the bottom of the seventh permitted three extra runs to score, giving the Giants an 8-5 lead.
Then, the Red Sox let their emotions get the best of them.
Outfielder Jarren Duran overslid second base on what would have been a leadoff double to begin the eighth. Some replays appeared to show Duran's finger getting back to the base a split second before shortstop Willy Adames tagged him, but it wasn't conclusive enough. Duran lost his mind at the umpiring crew, and he and manager Alex Cora were both ejected.
"I don't really have an opinion on it,” said Duran, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I saw what I saw, they saw [what] they saw and at the end of the day, I can’t change it.”
Cora, for his part, said he was more upset about a play in the fourth inning, when Abraham Toro tried to score on a Ceddanne Rafaela double, but was ruled out of the baseline while dodging Giants catcher Patrick Bailey.
“He’s safe, clearly, and then he comes off the bag,” said Cora, per Sean McAdam of MassLive. “The one that I was upset with was the one at the plate. That one, he said (Toro) was off the line. I was like, how? You make the turn, you establish it and he just jumped over (Giants catcher Patrick Bailey). It was an athlete making an athletic play.
“My whole frustration at the end was more at that - and obviously the first game and the check swings and all that. It is what it is. I hate to get thrown out. I hate it. But obviously, I have to defend my player.”
Both Duran and Cora let their tempers get out of control, but the Red Sox had already lost the battle. And they did so by playing the brand of sloppy baseball that's unfortunately become their hallmark.
