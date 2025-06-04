Red Sox’s Alex Cora Leaving Door Open For Roman Anthony
The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals have been talked about a lot recently.
The reason for this hasn’t been about the play on the field at the big league level, but instead the fact that these clubs have two of the most exciting prospects in baseball right now.
Boston has outfielder Roman Anthony and the Royals have slugger Jac Caglianone.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan even recently shared a whole column with the subject being when Anthony and Caglianone would get the call-up to the big leagues. Caglianone has since gotten his promotion, but what about Anthony?
Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked about the young outfielder on WEEI on Tuesday and talked how about the team is proud of him and he is making progress. He left the door open, but didn’t say when he would get his shot.
"Roman is doing well," Cora said. "He’s getting better. As of now, this is the roster that we have and we are gonna continue to maximize that. We are very proud of the work he’s putting down there. And like I said last week, he’s not knocking at the doors, he’s kicking it. So we’ll see what happens in the future."
By now, you’ve most likely heard about his season. He’s been fantastic and had yet another big day on Tuesday. Overall, this season, he has slashed .302/.429/.503 with nine homers, 24 RBIs, and nine doubles in 54 games played. He clubbed a game-tying homer on Tuesday for Triple-A.
When will this kid come to Boston?
