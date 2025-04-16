Red Sox's Alex Cora Made Change After Ice-Cold Stretch
The Boston Red Sox’s offense has been sputtering lately and manager Alex Cora made a change on Tuesday.
Boston faced off against the Tampa Bay Rays after getting blown out on Monday, 16-1. The Red Sox’s offense looked better on Tuesday as the club came out on top, 7-4.
Manager Alex Cora clearly made the right calls on Tuesday as the club racked up 12 hits. One move he made that worked out was dropping first baseman Triston Casas down to the No. 7 spot in the lineup. He finished the day 1-for-4 but had a few hard-hit balls overall throughout the game.
It was the first time he was in the No. 7 spot for the first time this year, as shared by MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith.
"This is Casas' first time batting seventh this year," Smith said. "Began the season at cleanup (12 starts) before being moved down to sixth for two games."
Casas hasn’t had the start to the season has hoped to have, but Tuesday was a positive step in the right direction.
Overall, this season he is slashing .180/.242/.279 with one home run, three RBIs, and three doubles in 17 games played. The whole offense overall had a tough week and Casas and the lineup bounced back on Tuesday.
Now, they have to find a way to maintain that momentum on Wednesday against the Rays once again with Sean Newcomb on the mound and Alex Bregman not in the lineup.
