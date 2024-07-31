Red Sox's Alex Cora Makes Exciting Comment About Injured Elite Pitcher
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline now is behind us but that doesn't necessarily mean that the Boston Red Sox are done making changes to the roster.
Boston was active ahead of the deadline and landed some bullpen help, a starting pitcher in James Paxton, and catcher Danny Jansen. The Red Sox did everything they hoped to do and should start to get a little healthier soon, as well.
First baseman Triston Casas is nearing a return and he isn't the only one. Boston manager Alex Cora said on Tuesday that three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks will return this year, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Cora says Hendriks 'will pitch this year,' but no scheduled rehab assignment yet," Speier said.
This isn't surprising but still is a great update. When the Red Sox signed Hendriks they knew that he wouldn't be able to get on the mound until roughly the All-Star break. The All-Star break and trade deadline now have passed and it sounds like Hendriks is on pace to make a return in the not-so-distant future.
Hendriks underwent Tommy John surgery last August and has been hoping to return to the mount in August and it sounds like that is a real possibility. The Red Sox added to the bullpen ahead of the deadline, but if Hendriks can look even like a fraction of how he did, Boston could be getting another star.
From 2019 through 2022, Hendriks logged a 2.26 ERA in 226 games played. If he can return anywhere near that level of play for Boston, the club may be in good shape.
