Red Sox Reportedly Land Much-Needed Pitching Help In Surprising Swap
The Boston Red Sox have been looking for ways to add to the bullpen and reportedly found an option on Tuesday afternoon.
Boston has been one of the more aggressive teams in baseball with the trade deadline just a few hours away. The Red Sox are right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot and desperately need to improve the bullpen.
After much speculation, the Red Sox reportedly landed a player who could help in Lucas Sims in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.
"Trade: The Boston Red Sox are acquiring reliever Lucas Sims from the Cincinnati Reds, according to sources familiar with the deal," Murray said.
Boston's move to acquire Sims is somewhat surprising because his name wasn't tossed around much ahead of the deal. The Red Sox have been linked to a handful of players with Miami Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott being the biggest name over the last 24 hours.
Plus, the Red Sox are thin on lefties in the bullpen so some have speculated that would be a target ahead of the deadline. Sims is a right-handed reliever with a 3.57 ERA so far this season in 43 appearances with a 40-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
Sims fills a need for Boston as a reliever in general. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Red Sox continue their pursuit of bullpen help over the next few hours with a lefty still needed.
