Red Sox Insider Shares Much-Needed Update On Boston Trio
The Boston Red Sox have been bitten by the injury bug throughout Spring Training but with Opening Day set to be here on Thursday, it sounds like everything is trending in the right direction.
First baseman Triston Casas had a slight scare in Mexico after barehanding a ball to protect himself. Romy Gonzalez has been dealing with an oblique injury. And outfielder Wilyer Abreu dealt with a gastrointestinal illness early on in camp but has worked his way back.
There were at least slight questions about all three with Opening Day coming on Thursday. While this is the case, the Boston Globe's Alex Speier shared that all three should be ready to go.
"A bad-hop grounder on Monday night nearly proved calamitous for Triston Casas," Speier said. "The first baseman had the ball jump off the turf at Estadio Mobil Super and nearly hit him in the face. He instinctively reached up with his bare (right) hand to grab the ball and protect himself. The ball caromed off the base of his right hand. X-rays were negative, but Casas was held out of Tuesday’s final exhibition in Monterrey as a precaution.
"He’s expected to play on Opening Day … (Alex Cora) said Wilyer Abreu — who was slowed at the start of spring training by a gastrointestinal illness — is “100 percent” ready to play on Opening Day. Infield reserve Romy Gonzalez (oblique) is also likely to be part of the roster to begin the year."
The Red Sox are going to take on Texas Rangers on Thursday to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
