Red Sox Ace Walker Buehler Gets Rumored Return Date
The Boston Red Sox are missing a star in the starting rotation right now but it sounds like they won't have to wait much longer to get him back.
He has been dealing with a shoulder injury and MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo shared that the team is expecting him to return between May 19th and May 21st when they take on the New York Mets.
"Cora said Buehler is likely back during Mets series (May 19-21). Refsnyder is dealing with back spasms and is day to day but will avoid IL," Cotillo said.
Buehler had a tough start to the 2025 season allowing nine earned runs across the first two starts of the season. Since then, he's been lights-out. Buehler logged a 2.59 ERA over his next four starts before going down with his shoulder injury. In the four starts, he had a 3-0 record, 2.59 ERA, and 22-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
The Red Sox just had one of their most impressive series of the season as they took two games out of three against the red-hot Kansas City Royals. Getting an All-Star caliber pitcher back in the form of Buehler could be huge. The New York Mets are one of the best teams in baseball and the club will face off against them next week. Before then, the Red Sox will face off against the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves. It will be a tough stint and luckily Buehler likely will be back.
