Red Sox’s Alex Cora Raves About 22-Year-Old: ‘Freaking Good Player’
There aren’t many teams in a better position right now than the Boston Red Sox.
This is somewhat surprising to say about a team that won 81 games last year, but it’s the truth. Boston has one of the best young cores in baseball that now will have another year under its belt and even more talent on the way to town.
The Red Sox added All-Star talent in the form of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Alex Bregman, and Aroldis Chapman and have the next generation on the way to town too.
Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell have gotten the most of Spring Training so far, but Marcelo Mayer is still here too. He had a breakout 3-for-3 game on Thursday to go along with a home run. Mayer had arguably the best game by any offensive Red Sox player of Spring Training so far on Thursday.
After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had nothing but praise for him, as transcribed by WEEI’s Rob Bradford.
"You can tell the moment is not big," Bradford said. "He's very comfortable in the environment. He's a good player. I truly believe, I was talking to (Jason Varitek) the higher the level, the better he is going to be. Sometimes people don't talk about him. Kind of like he's the forgotten one. He is still a freaking good player. We're going to move him around. He will play short tomorrow. He's going to keep getting at-bats. It's fun to be around him, too."
The Red Sox’s “Big 3” is on the way to Boston. It’s not clear when the trio will be in town, but there’s a lot to like about all three of them. Mayer hasn’t gotten as much buzz recently as Anthony and Campbell but he’s a phenomenal talent as well.
