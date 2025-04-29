Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Cora Reveals Guardians' Punishment For Fan Who Berated Jarren Duran

It sounds as if the Guardians are pulling no punches

Mar 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) talks to the media before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The fallout from Jarren Duran's dust-up with a fan at Progressive Field on Sunday has been an outpouring of support from across the Major League Baseball community.

The fan in question made light of the Boston Red Sox's star left fielder's attempted suicide in 2022, which was recently revealed during Netflix's "The Clubhouse" docuseries earlier this month. Duran had to be restrained by teammates and umpires, and the fan was quickly removed from the stadium.

The Cleveland Guardians quickly released a statement on Sunday that they would cooperate with MLB to determine next steps. The Guardians also apologized to Duran, who has gotten public support from numerous stars around the league, including the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge.

According to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, the Guardians have already determined their own punishment for the fan. Cora said he was told by Cleveland's general manager and manager that the fan will be banned from their ballpark for life.

“Jarren’s doing good, man. He’s got a support system,” Cora said during an MLB Network Radio appearance on Tuesday. ”One guy doesn’t represent the city of Cleveland or the organization. Security did an outstanding job right away.

"Chris (Antonetti) and Stephen (Vogt), they contacted us right away, and that fan is never gonna set foot on Progressive Field. I applaud the Guardians because that’s who they are. They’re amazing. What they do is amazing. The situation is the situation. Hopefully, it’s the last one.”

Duran acknowledged, in the wake of the incident, that he knew revealing his struggles with mental health would open him up to rude comments like the one he faced Sunday.

“When you open yourself up like that, you’re also opening yourself up to the enemies, " Duran said, per MassLive's Christopher Smith. But I have a good support staff around me — teammates, coaches and fans that were supporting me. So that was awesome."

Duran and the Red Sox will open a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Tuesday evening.

