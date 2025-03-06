Red Sox's Alex Cora Reveals Rough Update On Injured 28-Year-Old
The Boston Red Sox have been dealing with some injuries throughout camp so far.
Things have been getting a little better recently, for example, Brayan Bello has thrown a bullpen after being shut down with shoulder soreness. The Red Sox look like a team that can contend as early as 2025 but they very likely won't be at full strength on Opening Day.
Kutter Crawford has been dealing with a knee injury throughout Spring Training so far. It has been reported a few different times that it didn't look like he would be ready for Opening Day due to the injury. Manager Alex Cora weighed in on the staff on Thursday and certainly made it sound like Crawford won't be with the team to begin the season.
"Right now Kutter and Bello are behind," Cora said. "I don't expect Kutter to start the season with us. Bello is playing catch-up; we'll see where he's at. (Garrett Crochet), (Walker Buehler), (Lucas Giolito) they're good and (Tanner Houck) too. We expect them to be there in Texas. We have to take care of them, especially early in the season. Early in the season I think we have one off-day in 20 days if I'm not mistaken. We have to be careful and take care of them."
There was chatter about the Red Sox possibly using a six-man rotation in 2025. Obviously, that won't be happening to at least begin the season. The Red Sox have more depth than they have had over the last few years, but it is unfortunate that it is already being tested, especially with a tough schedule out of the gate.
