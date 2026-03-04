Jarren Duran Has High Praise for Red Sox 'Father Figure'

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has had a career of ups and downs. To become one of the stars of the team, he needed to lean on those around him.

Duran's rookie season in 2022 was trial by fire on the field, and in last year's Netflix documentary, he revealed the depths of his struggles with mental health. It's a testament not only Duran, but to the support network he's had around him in Boston, that he's emerged as a legitimate force as a big-leaguer.

In a recent appearance on MLB Network, Duran made sure to heap praise on the teammate who has perhaps been most influential on helping him get to this point: shortstop Trevor Story.

Duran describes mentor relationship with Story

Jun 11, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) celebrates with Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) after Duran hit a solo home run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Host Chris Young asked a question about Story in a playful way, saying he always saw the two joking around with each other on the field. Duran immediately launched into an explanation of how meaningful Story had been to his development on and off the field.

“He took me under his wing when he knew I was grinding in my early years. Even when he was hurt, he was looking out for me. So I kind of just followed his suit and looked up to him as a leader," Duran said. "He's kind of been that father figure on the field for me.

"Outside of baseball, he's one of the greatest human beings I've ever met. I'm very thankful to have him."

It's worth pointing out that Story has been through all sorts of ups and downs of his own in the four-year window of Duran's roller coaster development. To miss nearly all of the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and still to play an active role in a teammate becoming an All-Star, is the stuff of true leadership.

Story reportedly went to manager Alex Cora five minutes after the season-ending loss against the New York Yankees and professed his commitment to the team in the face of a contract opt-out decision.

Even if he still has some questions to answer about his defense as he enters his thirties, the Red Sox have to consider themselves lucky to have Story anchoring their clubhouse.