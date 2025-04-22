Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Alex Cora Reveals What Return Of $55 Million Star Does For Boston

It's time to unleash the young righty...

Jackson Roberts

Sep 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have been weathering the storm for most of the first month of the season. Now, they're hoping to hit their stride.

Though they have the second-most wins in the American League at 13, the Red Sox aren't thrilled with how they've played to begin the season. One of their biggest flaws has been starting pitching, especially beyond ace Garrett Crochet, who has a 1.13 ERA through five starts.

During spring training, the Red Sox were hit with a rash of starting pitching injuries, though none were expected to last long. Boston has gone four trips through the rotation with unexpected contributors like Sean Newcomb and Hunter Dobbins, but on Tuesday, they'll be one step closer to full strength.

Brayan Bello, who is entering his third full season in the majors, is set to make his season debut against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. He dealt with shoulder soreness that delayed his spring and forced him to make four rehab starts before arriving at this point.

On Monday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked what Bello's return would mean to the Boston rotation.

“It helps,” said Cora, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “We’ve been two guys down, and the other guys have done a good job, but obviously he’s a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish. Velocity is up, which is very important for us. The action on his pitches is good. We know what he can do.”

Bello's 7.07 ERA over his 14 rehab innings might give some fans pause. But it's his 21 strikeouts that should have those same fans excited. Bello has struggled to put hitters away so far in his career despite electric stuff, and if that's in the process of changing, he may finally be headed for a star turn.

The Red Sox invested in Bello last spring, inking him to a six-year, $55 million extension. Now is the time for the 25-year-old to prove he was worth that trust by becoming a top-three starter in a rotation that needs a stabilizing force.

Bello's manager believes in him. On Tuesday, he's got an opportunity to win over a fan base desperate for playoff baseball.

Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

