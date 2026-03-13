Red Sox's Danny Coulombe Deal Comes With Bad Romy González News

The Boston Red Sox arguably found the missing piece for its roster on Thursday night.

It was a long time coming, but the Red Sox reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with veteran left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

"Free-agent left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe in agreement with Red Sox on a one-year, major-league contract, source tells The Athletic.

It shouldn't be sugar-coated; the Red Sox just made a phenomenal move. Coulombe is coming off a season in which he logged a 2.30 ERA in 55 appearances and Boston reportedly is getting him for just $1 million, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

A big day for Boston

Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"It's a straight one-year, $1 million deal for Danny Coulombe," Cotillo wrote.

There has been chatter for a while about how one more left-handed reliever was needed and Boston solved the problem with the best option available. The vibes are high, although a bit of bad news did come out of the Coulombe deal. In the aftermath, Cotillo reported that Romy González will be moved to the 60-day Injured List.

"Romy González is going to the 60-day IL," Cotillo wrote.

Cotillo did follow up and note that the current expectation is that a major surgery isn't expected at the moment that would end his season before it even began.

"Per sources, initial indications on Romy Gonzalez are that he will need some sort of cleanup procedure, but not a major surgery that would threaten his season," Cotillo wrote.

It has been known that González would miss time and he, himself, acknowledged that.

“Honestly, I don’t think so,” González said of Opening Day towards the end of February. “At this point, I think the ramp-up would be a little too quick, and it’d be a disservice, I feel like, to myself and the team if I’m not ready to roll and have a good build-up."

While it's unclear when he will return, we now know it won't be for a bit. The Coulombe deal is a phenomenal move for the Red Sox. With González being added to the 60-day Injured List, it opens up a roster spot for him.