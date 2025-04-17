Red Sox's Alex Cora Shouts Out Unsung Heroes From Series Win Over Rays
The Boston Red Sox were outscored 20-9 in their series against the Tampa Bay Rays this week at George M. Steinbrenner Field. But they found a way to leave with a series win.
Monday night was the nadir of the Red Sox's season so far, a 16-1 drubbing that dropped them to 8-10 at the time. But Boston managed to quickly turn the page, winning 7-4 on Tuesday before taking the rubber game 1-0 on the back of a David Hamilton solo home run.
Hamilton's blast was overshadowed by a brilliant bullpen performance Wednesday. Sean Newcomb got through 4 2/3 scoreless innings, and from there, Greg Weissert (1 1/3 innings), Garrett Whitlock (two innings), and Justin Slaten (one inning, save) completely slammed the door.
After the win, Cora credited the bullpen not only from Wednesday night, but dating all the way back to Monday, when starter Tanner Houck had to be pulled in the third inning and the Red Sox pitching staff had to eat 5 2/3 innings in an absolute laugher.
"On Monday, right, Michael Fulmer went out there and gave us what we needed," Cora said on NESN (via Red Sox Stats). "(Josh Winckowski) did the same thing, and then (Greg Weissert) and (Brennan Bernardino) helped us to set up the next two days."
"In games like that, somebody has to take the bullet... Weissert was fresh (tonight). Whit was amazing, he was fresh too, Slaten too, and that's the tough part about this business. Everybody sees the usage, and not taking the starter out early and all that, but you have to manage the series."
Cora had also shouted out Zack Kelly for his 2 2/3 innings pitched in the win on Tuesday, which bridged the gap to Aroldis Chapman for the final out in the ninth inning.
Now back at .500, the Red Sox can turn the page on a rough stretch and avenge their previous series loss to the Chicago White Sox with a four-game set at Fenway Park this weekend.
