Red Sox's Alex Cora Softens Stance On Hot-Button Rafael Devers Debate
Alex Cora was seemingly adamant that Rafael Devers would not be a first baseman on Tuesday. By Wednesday, he'd slightly changed his tune.
Cora was asked Tuesday if he had had any conversations with Devers about moving to first base in the wake of Triston Casas' injury. "No," he responded. He was then asked if he planned do so. "No," he repeated.
Twenty-four hours later, Cora had the opportunity to discuss the subject in a different forum, a radio interview rather than a press conference. It certainly doesn't seem like he'll be racing up to Devers' locker to ask him about switching positions, but it's still on the table at some point in the future.
Cora had this to say during his appearance on "WEEI Afternoons":
“Right now with him, he's very comfortable with his role, right And we asked him to do something in spring training that as you guys know, he didn't agree [with] in the beginning. And then little by little, he has embraced it because he knows the quality of the player that we have at third base [and] where we’re at as a team.
“I’m not saying we’ll never have that conversation. But for now, where we’re at, I like Raffy as a DH. I like him as my DH. You take away the first weekend of the season, he’s been one of the best hitters in the big leagues and he’s doing an outstanding job.”
Right now, Romy González and Abraham Toro are manning first base in Casas' absence. Devers taking over there would open up the designated hitter role for Masataka Yoshida, or maybe even provide the Red Sox a window to call up top prospect Roman Anthony.
It might be the Red Sox's dream scenario for Devers to approach them himself about making the move in the best interest of the team. But if that never happens, and if first base remains an area of concern in a few weeks, or maybe a month, it seems as though the conversation could be had.
