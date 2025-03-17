Red Sox's Biggest Game-Changer Isn't Alex Bregman Or Rafael Devers
The Boston Red Sox have so much talent right now.
Despite missing the playoffs the last few years, now the expectations are significantly higher for the Red Sox. Boston doesn't just look like a playoff team on paper, but a contender in the American League. Boston is loaded after a fantastic offseason.
The idea of who the Red Sox's biggest game-changer is doesn't necessarily matter. What matters is the team staying healthy and finding ways to win games. The Red Sox are going to need contributions from all across the roster if they want to accomplish their goals.
While this is the case, there is an argument that Trevor Story is the Red Sox's biggest game-changer. With Rafael Devers, you know pretty much exactly what you're going to get. He's one of the best overall payers in baseball and if he can stay healthy will hit nearly 30 homers, drive in nearly 100 runs, and hit nearly .300. Alex Bregman is a guy who will get you a lof of homers, great defense, and maybe even hit near .300 as well.
Story is a big game-changer thanks in large part to the questions around him. If he can stay healthy, he can provide Gold Glove-level defense at arguably the most difficult defensive position in baseball. When he was with the Colorado Rockies, he had under 24 home runs and 72 RBIs just once in six years and that was the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
If the Red Sox could get that guy in 2025, it would take Boston to another level.
More MLB: Did Red Sox's Alex Cora Hint At Leader In Roster Battle?