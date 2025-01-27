Red Sox's Cost To Keep Blockbuster Trade Acquisition Estimated At $150 Million
The Boston Red Sox pulled off step one: trading for Garrett Crochet. But the move won't feel complete until they finalize step two: extending the lefty ace past his arbitration years.
As things stand, the 2024 All-Star Crochet is only tied to the Red Sox for the next two years. Given that they gave up four top prospects to get him, it's safe to say Boston hopes he's in town quite a bit longer.
Crochet's career path to this point has been non-linear: he began his career as a reliever, lost a season and a half to injury, and only made his first start at the beginning of last season. But he exhibited ace qualities in 146 innings in 2024, and will seek ace money as a result.
If the Red Sox and Crochet are to come to an agreement before the new season begins, what might that agreement look like in terms of years and dollars?
CBS Sports' Mike Axisa recently attempted to answer that question. He projected a six-year extension for Crochet (through 2031) worth $150 million in guaranteed salary, with the potential for a 2032 club option.
"Crochet will want to be paid like an ace starter. The Red Sox will want to bake a little protection into the contract in case he gets hurt again, or winds up back in the bullpen down the line," Axisa wrote.
"A six-year extension that pays (Crochet) $10 million in 2026 (his final arbitration year) and then $25 million annually from 2027-31 (free agent years) would total $135 million. Add in a signing bonus and the buyout of an option year, and they could push the guaranteed money to $150 million.
If Crochet hit free agency tomorrow, it's tough to say whether $150 million would be a lowball offer or not. The injury history is a real concern, even at age 25 and coming off the healthiest season of his career.
Without knowing what the Red Sox might have already offered, it feels like $150 million might not be enough to lock in Crochet right now. But it's also doubtful Red Sox fans would complain if Boston upped the bidding a bit farther to get the job done.
