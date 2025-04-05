Red Sox's Craig Breslow Has Clear Message For Kristian Campbell After $60M Extension
What a week it's been for the Boston Red Sox.
One could focus on the three-game winning streak to get the team back to .500, but frankly, that's small potatoes. The real wins have come on paper, as the organization has inked two major contract extensions for rising stars Garrett Crochet and Kristian Campbell.
Crochet's extension was a hot topic for most of the offseason, but Campbell's came together very quickly after the 22-year-old made the Opening Day roster. The Red Sox gave their new starting second baseman an eight-year, $60 million deal that could grow to $100 million with two club options.
Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has ingratiated himself with Red Sox fans over the last few months, and the Campbell extension was one of his biggest home runs. The former fourth-round pick rocketed through the farm system and is now off to a blazing start in the majors.
At the press conference for Campbell's extension on Saturday, Breslow had a message of gratitude for Campbell on his big day.
"Kristian, you said it best when asked about whether or not this was a difficult decision," said Breslow. "You said that this is the organization that invested in you, this is the organization that helped you become the player that you have, and so at the end of the day, this was an easy decision for you.
"I'm not sure that there is a better endorsement of what we're trying to build here in Boston, so thank you for putting your trust in us... and we look forward to spending the next decade together."
This contract has the potential to work out perfectly for both sides. Campbell never has to worry about making league minimum or fighting for every dollar in arbitration, and the Red Sox will get anywhere from two to four extra years of Campbell at a relatively low cost.
With the off-field business squared away, Campbell can now focus on the Rookie of the Year race, and more importantly, helping the Red Sox get back to the playoffs.
More MLB: Is Red Sox's Recent Yankees Trade Acquisition Threatening To Steal Starting Job?